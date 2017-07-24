|
CVS Health is hosting a hiring event Friday, August 4 from 12p to 5p at 120 Carrol Knicely Drive in Glasgow, KY! Open positions include Production Operators, material handlers, quality control inspectors, and maintenance technicians. Come meet us in person to learn about our rewarding careers!
Apply today at jobs.cvshealth.com/glasgow
