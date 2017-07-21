Goldman Family Reacts to OJ Parole Decision - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Goldman Family Reacts to OJ Parole Decision

Posted: Updated:

While O.J.  Simpson was celebrating the parole board's decision to set him free, there were some who wondered whether it was another example of the former football star getting away with it.
 
Fred and Kim Goldman are the father and sister of Ron Goldman, who was killed along with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994. They say Thursday’s hearing was troubling and eye opening.
 
Simpson was acquitted of the two murders, but his former sister in law says it hardly means he's innocent.
 
Simpson will have served the minimum of his 33 year sentence for armed robbery when he's released in October. And he believes he has served enough
 
But Fred Goldman says prison has not reformed the man he believes killed his son.
 
The Goldman’s say Simpson still craves the nation's attention, and they're already dreading his return to the spotlight.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.