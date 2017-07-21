Goldman Family Reacts to OJ Parole Decision

While O.J. Simpson was celebrating the parole board's decision to set him free, there were some who wondered whether it was another example of the former football star getting away with it.



Fred and Kim Goldman are the father and sister of Ron Goldman, who was killed along with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994. They say Thursday’s hearing was troubling and eye opening.



Simpson was acquitted of the two murders, but his former sister in law says it hardly means he's innocent.



Simpson will have served the minimum of his 33 year sentence for armed robbery when he's released in October. And he believes he has served enough



But Fred Goldman says prison has not reformed the man he believes killed his son.



The Goldman’s say Simpson still craves the nation's attention, and they're already dreading his return to the spotlight.