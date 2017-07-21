State Ordered to Pay Money to Same Sex Couples Denied Marriage License

A judge has ruled in federal court, requiring Kentucky to pay money to the same sex couples that were denied marriage licenses by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis.



The American civil liberties union filed the lawsuit on behalf of the same sex couples.

US district court judge David Bunning ruled against Davis and the county, awarding the couples over 220 thousand dollars in attorney's fees and over two thousand dollars in court costs.

There's no word yet if the state, county or Davis will appeal the decision.

