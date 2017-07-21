State Ordered to Pay Money to Same Sex Couples Denied Marriage L - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

State Ordered to Pay Money to Same Sex Couples Denied Marriage License

Posted: Updated:

A judge has ruled in federal court, requiring Kentucky to pay money to the same sex couples that were denied marriage licenses by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis.
 
The American civil liberties union filed the lawsuit on behalf of the same sex couples.

US district court judge David Bunning ruled against Davis and the county, awarding the couples over 220 thousand dollars in attorney's fees and over two thousand dollars in court costs.

There's no word yet if the state, county or Davis will appeal the decision.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.