Missing North Carolina Man Was Bowling Green Bound

Bowling Green, KY -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Eden North Carolina man. 

Eden Police say 55-year-old Phillip Ray Wood, Jr. was last seen on July 15 leaving his home. He left in a 2014 silver Nissan Murano with North Carolina license plate number DDR-8190. 

Eden Police say Wood was on his way to a job site here Bowling Green but he never showed up. And his friends and family have not yet heard from him. 

Officials believe Mr. Wood could have been suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

If you have any information that can help find Mr. Wood, call Eden Police Department
 

