Kitchen Guy - Go To Coffee Cake

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1.2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

2 cup buttermilk

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup raisins (or currants)

1 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

Instruction

Preheat oven to 350.

Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender, a fork or your fingers, until the mixture resembles cornmeal. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mixture.

In another bowl combine the buttermilk and baking soda, then pour have of it into the dry ingredients. Incorporate it well, then add the remaining half and incorporate that. Stir in the raisins and nuts.

Spread the batter evenly in a greased and floured 9×13 pan or baking dish. Sprinkle the reserved dry mix over the top.

Bake for one hour or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out dry and clean.