Lawyer of PA Man Confirms Confession of Four Murders

A lawyer for a "person of interest" in the case of four men missing in Pennsylvania says his client confessed to killing them. Searchers recovered Dean Finocchiaro's body Wednesday from a common grave. Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, and Mark Sturgis have not yet been identified.



An apology was all Cosmo Dinardo said to reporters as he was led away in handcuffs. Paul Lang, one of Dinardo's defense attorneys, said his client was much more forthcoming with prosecutors by confessing to his participation in the murders of the young men. Mr. Dinardo was then promised by the District Attorney that he would not seek the death penalty.



An anonymous source with firsthand knowledge of the confession told the Associated Press Dinardo sold marijuana to the victims, but he felt cheated or threatened during the transactions.



The men were killed separately, the source said, and that a co-conspirator was involved in three of the killings.



Text messages obtained by CBS This Morning show Dinardo had been part of a group chat set up by friends of the missing men. When asked if he was worried about his friend Dean Finocchiaro, Dinardo called him a "pill popping junky" who "...probably just jumped parole."



Those messages, as well as Snapchat photos of Dinardo posing with a revolver, were undoubtedly be introduced at trial, as well as evidence that a signal from a cell phone belonging to one of the victims originally led them to the Dinardo family farm.

