Investigation of President Trump's Son Intensifies

New information is coming out about a June 2016 meeting with President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. Emails show the meeting was set up with the intent to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton that allegedly came directly from the Russian government.

There are new revelations about who attended a meeting with Donald Trump, Jr., at Trump Tower last year.

It's been learned Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner weren't the only people in the room with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. A Russian-American lobbyist, alleged to be a former Soviet spy, confirms that he was there as well.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for Kushner's resignation, saying it's inappropriate for someone in the White House to have attended that meeting.

CBS News confirms Kushner had to update his security clearance form 3 times. He added more than 100 names of meetings with foreign contacts during the election and transition, after initially saying he had no such meetings. He only added Veselnitsakaya's name on the final update.

The Senate Intelligence Committee members say Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. will be called to testify, but first they are requesting documents from both men. Kushner's attorneys say he will cooperate with investigators.

Investigators are also looking into whether the Trump campaign's digital team coordinated with Russia to push fake news stories on social media. Mr. Kushner oversaw the unit which was headed by Brad Parscale. Parscale issued a statement Friday morning saying he never saw any signs of coordination with Russia. He added he will work with investigators as well.

