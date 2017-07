The Stuff The Bus tour continues Friday in Glasgow, and earlier that morning the "Cram the Cruiser" event took place in Edmonson County.



This is the 11th year for "Cram the Cruiser" in Edmonson County. The event is a satellite for the annual "Stuff The Bus" which takes place in Bowling Green.



All school supplies donated at the "Cram the Cruiser", including monetary donations, are brought to Stuff The Bus, then matched and returned to Edmonson County.