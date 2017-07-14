Missing Follow Up Appoints Can Lead to Major Health Issues

Tracy Solomon Clark was a mom with a stressful career, which she figured was behind her fatigue and shortness of breath. She never suspected she had an unhealthy heart and would eventually need double bypass surgery.

The 51-year-old says she never discussed heart health with her doctor, and turns out she's not alone.

According to a new survey in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, only 35% of primary care physicians say they talk about heart health during exams with female patients, even though heart disease is the number one killer of women, more than all cancers combined.

Dr. Noel Bairey Merz from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led the study that also revealed many women are hesitant to get check-ups. 60% of women admit putting off doctor appointments, while 45% say they cancel or postpone checkups because they want to lose weight first.

Tracey now encourages other women to pay attention to potential symptoms, and make sure you see your doctor regularly.

