Sinkhole Opens in Florida

A huge sinkhole has opened earlier this morning in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

The sinkhole was first reported to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at approximately 7:56 a.m. Eastern time, as a minor depression the size of a small pool. At the time, a small boat was falling in the hole.

Within 30 minutes, the sinkhole expanded and reached the nearby roadway. Two homes have since been destroyed, and multiple surrounding homes evacuated as a safety precaution. Power companies are working to cut the power to the area.

Multiple agencies are working to get everyone in the area evacuated, since they don't know when the sinkhole will stop expanding.