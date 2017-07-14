Colorado Man Injured in Hit-and-Run in Warren County

One man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car while walking on a road in Warren County.



56-year-old Mark Beecroft of Colorado was walking near the 6400 block of Glasgow Road just before 9:00 PM Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old William Priddy of Glasgow.



Beecroft was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and say neither speed or alcohol are factors.

