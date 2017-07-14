Colorado Man Injured in Hit-and-Run in Warren County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Colorado Man Injured in Hit-and-Run in Warren County

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

One man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car while walking on a road in Warren County.
 
56-year-old Mark Beecroft of Colorado was walking near the 6400 block of Glasgow Road just before 9:00 PM Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old William Priddy of Glasgow.
 
Beecroft was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and say neither speed or alcohol are factors.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.