Four-Vehicle I-65 Accident Leads to Six Deaths

WNKY has an update on that fatal crash on I-65 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police have now confirmed six people are dead.



Around 10:30 Thursday night, KSP responded to a four-vehicle accident involving two passenger cars and two semi-trucks near Mile Marker 30 of I-65 northbound.



Police say preliminary investigation results show the road went from three lanes to two lanes due to construction, and, at the time, traffic was slow moving and congested. One of the semis stopped in the far-right lane and the two passenger cars stopped immediately behind. That's when the second semi approached the right lane and failed to stop, causing a chain reaction collision.



Police say six people are dead, but they are not releasing any names or ages until family is notified.