Picture of Soldier's Respect Earns Praise on Social Media

Hardin County, KY -

A Hardin county woman snapped a picture of a soldier showing respect to a funeral procession.

But what happened after she posted it to social media... was very unexpected. The soldier was captured in a photo last Thursday in Vine Grove. He was standing at attention outside his car in the pouring rain as the procession went through an intersection.

The photo was taken by Vine Grove resident Erin Hester, who wrote she was “completely touched” by the moment.

Thousands have commented on Hester’s post, thanking her for sharing the solemn moment and hailing the soldier a “class act” and “true hero.”

