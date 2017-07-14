Soldiers Come Home to Kentucky

(WLEX)

Hundreds of soldiers returned to Fort Campbell Thursday after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

About 300 soldiers returned home to fanfare, a cheering crowd, and lots of grateful hugs and tears.

The returning soldiers are part of the Third Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

While in Afghanistan the soldiers trained, advised, and assisted efforts to build Afghanistan’s local and national defense forces...

but when they returned home, they had no defense against the open arms that welcomed them back.