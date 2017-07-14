Man Confesses to Killing 4 People and Hiding Bodies - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man Confesses to Killing 4 People and Hiding Bodies

Philadelphia, PA -

A shocking confession in the case of four young men who disappeared last week near Philadelphia.

The man once called a person of interest in the case has admitted to killing all four and told authorities where they can find the remains.

Cosmo Dinardo was in shackles on his way out of a Pennsylvania courthouse.

Moments earlier, Dinardo's attorney announced his client confessed to killing these four men who went missing last week.

In return for his confession, the prosecutor promised Dinardo he would not face the death penalty.

Dinardo was already being held for allegedly trying to sell one victim's car.

