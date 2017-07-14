Car Crashes Into House in Indiana – 2 Children Killed

Two children in Indiana have died after a car crashed into their home late on Wednesday night.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office... 17-year-old Alia Sierra lost control of her vehicle Wednesday night and crashed into the living room of a home.

The home belongs to Dennis and Bridget Fullerton... And it’s located in a small-town northwest of Indianapolis.

Two children inside of the house were killed and Bridget was airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities say there were multiple people in the car... And they were all taken to the hospital. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

The Clinton County Prosecutor will review the case when the crash investigation is finished.