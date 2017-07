Kentucky State Police are investigating a multiple vehicle accident on I-65 Thursday night that has left six people dead.

Around 10:30 Thursday night, KSP responded to a four vehicle accident near mile marker 30 of I-65 northbound.

The wreck involves two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles.

All lanes of I-65 have been reopened.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time. Stay tuned to WNKY news for any updates on this story.