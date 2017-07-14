Local Women's Organization Raises Grant Funds for Non-Profits

A local organization aimed towards bettering the lives of women and children held a reveal party Thursday evening at the Downing Museum, announcing their impact grant for 2017.

The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announced their grant total this year is a whopping $115,000.

Following this reveal, all non-profits in the region can apply for any grant that will positively impact the lives of women and children. The Women’s Fund Grant Committee will then narrow the selection down to four groups who will be invited to present their cause at their annual dinner in October.

The winning non-profit will be awarded $100,00 and the three runners’ up will receive $5,000 each.

Paige Beard, Chairperson of The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky says they’re ecstatic to see how the grant will impact our community this year,

“At the end of the day, you want to be able to say you left someplace a little bit better than when you found it and we hope that the Women’s Fund—every day, every year—leaves the community a little bit better than where we found it.”