Generous Donation to Benefit Local Non-Profits

Seven area non-profits are richer thanks to a donation from the Bowling Green General Motors Assembly Plant.

Today, the GM plant donated $75,000 in grant money to local non-profits including the United Way, the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, and Junior Achievement. The money comes from the GM Community Impact Grants Program that helps non-profits nationwide.

This year's focus was to give to charities that will provide our community with much-needed science, technology, engineering, and math education programs, job training, and services.

The Bowling Green plant manager says it's all about giving back to the community that they work in