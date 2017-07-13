Generous Donation to Benefit Local Non-Profits - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Generous Donation to Benefit Local Non-Profits

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Seven area non-profits are richer thanks to a donation from the Bowling Green General Motors Assembly Plant.

Today, the GM plant donated $75,000 in grant money to local non-profits including the United Way, the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, and Junior Achievement. The money comes from the GM Community Impact Grants Program that helps non-profits nationwide.

This year's focus was to give to charities that will provide our community with much-needed science, technology, engineering, and math education programs, job training, and services.

The Bowling Green plant manager says it's all about giving back to the community that they work in

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.