Traffic Spot Leads to Drug Arrest of BG Woman

A Bowling Green woman is in jail after a traffic stop leads to a drug arrest. 24-year-old Jenny Coffman is facing charges including careless driving, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Around 3:00 a.m., Warren County Sheriff's deputies pulled Coffman over at the intersection of Clay Street and Veterans Memorial Lane. Deputies say Coffman then threw two items from the window. During the search authorities discovered it was methamphetamine.

Coffman is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail.

