Mass Grave Uncovered in Missing PA Men Case

New developments in the case of four missing young men in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Investigators have uncovered a mass grave on a farm that they say is getting deeper by the minute, but at this time only one missing person has been identified.

Investigators say initial tests have identified the body of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Four men have been missing in Bucks County for about 5 days. The grave was discovered on a farm owned by the family of Cosmo DiNardo. The 20-year-old is considered a person on interest in the case. He is in custody on separate charges.

At least some of the missing men are believed to be friends. It is not clear if any of them knew DiNardo.

But court records show on the day Thomas Meo was reported missing, DiNardo offered to sell Meo’s 1996 Nissan Maxima for $500 dollars.

Authorities have not said how the victims died or provided a motive.

Cadaver dogs helped investigators uncover the mass grave.