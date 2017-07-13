Woodburn Woman Injured in Train Collision

A Woodburn woman is injured after colliding with a train.



The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision involving 36-year-old Charlotte Wooten’s vehicle and a train at the Market Street crossing in Woodburn early this morning.



Wooten was flown to the Skyline Medical Center for injuries sustained in the collision, with the Medical Center EMS, Woodburn Fire Department, and CSX Railroad personnel assisting the sheriff’s department.



No further details are currently available; the investigation is on-going.