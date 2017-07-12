State Sized Iceberg Breaks from Antarctica

Antarctica is significantly smaller today after an iceberg split off from an ice shelf.



Graphics and aerial images show that sometime between Monday and Wednesday, a one trillion-ton iceberg calved away from the Larsen C ice shelf on the Antarctica peninsula.



Scientists have been monitoring this ice shelf for years, reporting rapid advances of a massive rift in January, May, and June of this year before the iceberg broke free.



The iceberg is the size of the state of Delaware, and the total water volume is twice that of Lake Erie. It is one of the largest recorded icebergs, and scientists are tracking it's progress carefully to see if it remains in one piece, or if it will break up after floating north into warmer waters.