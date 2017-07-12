State Sized Iceberg Breaks from Antarctica - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

State Sized Iceberg Breaks from Antarctica

Posted: Updated:

Antarctica is significantly smaller today after an iceberg split off from an ice shelf.
 
Graphics and aerial images show that sometime between Monday and Wednesday, a one trillion-ton iceberg calved away from the Larsen C ice shelf on the Antarctica peninsula.
 
Scientists have been monitoring this ice shelf for years, reporting rapid advances of a massive rift in January, May, and June of this year before the iceberg broke free.
 
The iceberg is the size of the state of Delaware, and the total water volume is twice that of Lake Erie. It is one of the largest recorded icebergs, and scientists are tracking it's progress carefully to see if it remains in one piece, or if it will break up after floating north into warmer waters.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.