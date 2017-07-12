Find Gems at Garage Sales

Summer is the season of garage sales. But there are items that may not be such great deals.

Sheik Kamalodeen scored quite a find at a recent garage sale in Mount Vernon, New York, paying just five dollars for a vacuum cleaner.

Editors of Reader's Digest, however, say not everything is a great deal at a garage sale, even if it's cheap.

The Reader's Digest Do Not Buy list includes several baby products: cribs because they could be subject to recalls, car seats since may have been in an accident or have changing safety standards, and older bottles which might contain the chemical BPA.

Some other items include makeup because it expires, hats for potential lice, and CDs and DVDs due to possible scratches. There is another item on the list - bathing suits, because they may not be sanitized and can easily rip.

Some more no-no's, according to Reader's Digest: shoes because of potential foot fungus, and stuffed animals.

Reader's Digest says if you still want the items, buyer beware