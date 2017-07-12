Marine Corps Sergeant Dies in Mississippi Plane Crash

CBS News has learned Marine Corps Sergeant Julian Kevianne was onboard the KC 130 aircraft that crashed in Mississippi Monday. 14 other marines and a sailor also died including 46-year-old Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson.

Officials say seven victims were special ops forces based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The crash site is still blocked off to the public. Military investigators have been working out of a command post. The FBI is part of the investigation, but foul play isn't suspected.

Tuesday, military veterans lined up along a highway near the crash site to pay tribute to the service members killed.

The cause of the crash is still unclear, but the Marine Corps says there was an inflight mishap as the plane flew at 20,000 feet. The U.S. troops were headed to California from North Carolina when their plane went down.

