Potential Comey Replacement Lay Out Plan for FBI

Christopher Wray told Senate lawmakers he plans to lead an independent FBI if confirmed to run the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Wray has extensive legal experience.  He led the Justice Department's criminal division during the George W. Bush administration and helped develop the government's legal response to terrorism and national security threats.

If confirmed, Wray will replace James Comey, who President Trump fired two months ago.

President Trump has said Wray is impeccably qualified for the job and called him a fierce guardian of the law. 

