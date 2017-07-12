Trump Defends Son Amid Russian Ties Investigation

President Trump is coming to his oldest son's defense in wake of the most recent Russian allegations. He tweeted, "He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest which hunt in political history."



Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Fox News's "Hannity" show last night to explain why he met with a Russian lawyer who was supposed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.



Trump Jr. released an email exchange with Robert Goldstone, the music publicist who arranged the meeting. Goldstone said the information was part of Russia’s support for Mr. Trump's candidacy.



Trump Jr. responded, saying "if it's what you say, I love it.", but he now says the meeting wasn't as advertised.



The White House dispatched the President's own lawyer to defend Trump Jr. on television this morning.



Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election, dismissed the claims.



Congressional investigators say they will call Trump Jr. to testify before their committees.

