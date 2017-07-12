BGPD Hosts Academy for Local Youth

The Junior Police Academy is underway!



More than 20 kids ages 10 to 13 packed into Safety City at Greenwood High School today for the first day of Junior Police Academy.



The Bowling Green Police Department has done the three-day camp for more than a decade now.



Throughout the days, the kids will learn things like how police officers conduct traffic stops, take part in a drivers safety class at Safety City, and even do some crime scene investigating leading to the final day where a mock trial is held on the information they gather.



Police say they enjoy the program because it lets the children interact with police in a fun and educational setting.