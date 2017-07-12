Elizabethtown Couple Charged with Seeking Out Sex with Minor

An Elizabethtown couple appeared in court Tuesday, both charged with seeking out a minor for sex.



On Monday, 43-year-old Robert Mitchell and 30-year-old Stephanie Smith were arrested in Jefferson County.



Mitchell and Smith are accused of using an electronic system to find a minor for sex. At the time of the arrest, a 3-year-old and 6-year-old child were with the couple.



The two were also charged with possession of a controlled substance.



The arrest stems from an investigation involving Attorney General Andy Beshear's cybercrimes unit.

