Gofundme Account Set up for Bike Accident Victim

(WLEX)

A GOFUNDME account has been set up to help the family of a recent Russell County High School graduate... Who was struck by a car while riding his bike on highway 80 near the Adair-Russell County line.

The accident happened on June 30. 18-year-old Jessi Lowery is now in critical condition at UK hospital. The GOFUNDME page set up for him says that he is on life support and in a coma. Both of his legs are broken and he has multiple spinal and skull fractures. His parents say he has irreversible brain damage.

The teen had graduated high school with honors back in May and was hoping to study biology in the fall.