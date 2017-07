(WLEX)

Vice President Mike Pence is due to arrive at 2:00 pm in Kentucky on Wednesday, to talk about Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Kentucky has become a battleground for the hot-button issue, with its two Republican senators at odds over the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the bill, but U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said he won't vote for it in its current form.