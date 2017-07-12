Kitchen Guy - Chicken Divan

Ingredients

1 medium bunch broccoli

1 14 0z can chicken broth (low sodium)

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

3 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

dash white pepper

1/4 cup cream

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 1/2 Tbsp dry white wine

4 large chicken breast halves, boneless and skinless

Instruction

Cut broccoli into long florets with stems. Boil briefly in lots of salted water just until crisp and tender. Drain, then refresh in ice water to set the color. Drain again and pat dry.

In a small saucepan, boil chicken broth until reduced by half to about 1 cup.

In a medium skillet saute chicken breasts in a 2 Tbsp butter until each side is nicely browned. Remove chicken and add remaining butter and blend with flour to make a roux. Add salt and white pepper. Add reduced chicken broth and cook, stirring until mixture thickens and bubbles. Stir in the cream, the Parmesan cheese and wine. Remove from heat.

Serve chicken breasts, placing broccoli on top and pour sauce over the meat and vegetables.