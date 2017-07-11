Lodging Association Hosts Competition for Charity

Bowling Green hotel employees got a kick start on their 2018 Olympic training Tuesday afternoon… sort of.

The Bowling Green Area Lodging Association hosted their first ever Hospitality Olympics at Fairfield Inn & Suites to benefit the National Alzheimer's Association, with a hotel theme of course.

Jenna Smith, past president of the Bowling Green Area Lodging Association says their goal was to raise about $1000, but with double the number of visitors expected at the event, they’re looking at double the donations as well,

“We started out with 200 and now, you know I think we’re looking at up to 500, so we’re very excited. We’ve got pineapple hockey going on back there, we’ve had toilet paper toss, we’re doing some sheet folding—just kind of fun events to get hotel employees and things together, just to enjoy this really, really hot day.”

