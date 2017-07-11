Local Agencies Gearing Up for Solar Eclipse

The Total Eclipse is just over a month away and that means it’s time to go ahead and pick up your eye protective viewers.

The Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau says they have been planning for the Total Eclipse for years, and one of those plans involves providing viewers to protect your eyes throughout the experience.

Vicki Fitch, Executive Director of The Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau says it’s extremely important to pick a pair up for yourself, as you can easily go blind from viewing a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

Fitch says, "[they] made sure to order--that the order was from a vendor that has a quality film insert in it and it has a nice Bowling Green design on the card so, it would be a souvenir."

They are $1 including tax and available for purchase in their gift shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as at various hotels for tourists.