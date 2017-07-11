Community Leaders Meet with New WKU President

Community leaders enjoyed a meet and greet with incoming Western Kentucky University President Dr. Timothy Caboni Tuesday evening.

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce hosted the event filled with food, locals, and ideas swirling about the future with President Caboni.

Dr. Caboni says although he’s glad to be back in Bowling Green, which he remembers as being just as warm and welcoming twenty years ago, he’s looking forward to when the entire campus community is back from summer break and they can really get started on their mission to improve the city even more,

“In great collaboration with the chamber, with the mayor, with the county judge executive--my hope and my expectation is that WKU will elevate this community by diversifying the economy, by bringing jobs to town, by creating a prepared workforce to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of our local businesses.”