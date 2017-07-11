Meeting Between Trump Jr. and Russian Attorney Under Inquiry

Donald Trump Jr. is facing new questions about what he knew prior to a meeting with a Russian attorney at Trump Tower last year.



The New York Times is reporting that he received an email from the person setting up the meting claiming it was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's candidacy.



Natalia Veselnitskaya - a Russian lawyer reportedly with connections to the Kremlin - met with Trump campaign officials last year. Trump Jr. says she claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton.



In an interview with NBC, Veselnitskaya says she doesn't know how they got that impression.



Donald Trump Jr.'s new attorney called it "much ado about nothing", and said Don Jr. did nothing wrong.



The Department of Justice and Congress are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the election. Don Jr. says he will cooperate with the investigations. Tuesday morning, he tweeted, "Media and Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story. If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr, I understand the desperation!"

