Today is National Cow Day at all Chick-fil-A locations nationwide!



At the Bowling Green Chick-fil-A on Campbell Lane, locals are already packing into the restaurant dressed in their best cow attire. Diners have until 7:00 tonight to claim a free entree as long as a cow print or cow outfit is worn. The best decorated car will also be awarded a cow pool float!



Workers say it's just a way to give back to the community, and it's fun to see everyone take part.