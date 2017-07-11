Healthcare Town Hall Held at Bellarmine - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Healthcare Town Hall Held at Bellarmine

Louisville, KY -

Congressman John Yarmuth (D) held a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon on the campus of Bellarmine University to talk with constituents about the Affordable Care Act and the effect it has had on Kentuckians, as well as the Republican Senate bill that could replace it. 
 
Yarmuth said under the proposed plan, Kentucky’s uninsured would increase by 230% and cost the Commonwealth an estimated 40,000 jobs. Many worried what would happen if they or their loved ones suddenly lost their coverage.
 
Senator John Cornyn told reporters today that the Senate plans to bring the new bill up for a vote next week.
 

