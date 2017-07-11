Chicken Spill on Natcher Parkway Covers Part of Roadway - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Chicken Spill on Natcher Parkway Covers Part of Roadway

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

A tractor trailer has overturned on the William H. Natcher Parkway causing chicken parts to cover the roadway.
 
Kentucky state police are working the wreck on the northbound lane of the parkway right before exit 7.
 
They tell WNKY a tractor trailer hauling chicken parts overturned causing the parkway to be blocked off and chicken parts to be thrown all over the roadway.
 
KSP say there were no injuries and one lane has now re-opened.
 
They are still investigating why the truck overturned and clean-up measures are still underway.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.