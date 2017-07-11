Chicken Spill on Natcher Parkway Covers Part of Roadway

A tractor trailer has overturned on the William H. Natcher Parkway causing chicken parts to cover the roadway.



Kentucky state police are working the wreck on the northbound lane of the parkway right before exit 7.



They tell WNKY a tractor trailer hauling chicken parts overturned causing the parkway to be blocked off and chicken parts to be thrown all over the roadway.



KSP say there were no injuries and one lane has now re-opened.



They are still investigating why the truck overturned and clean-up measures are still underway.