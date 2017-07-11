Eclipse Fever Is High… and So Are Hotel Room Prices!

If you have family or friends heading to South Central Kentucky for this summer's Solar Eclipse, and they haven't booked a hotel yet... you may want to make some room on your couch and tell them to prepare to commute.

The eclipse is still several weeks away, but nearly all the hotels in the path of totality are sold out.

The few rooms still available come at a hefty price... the night before the eclipse.

For example, at the metropolis super eight just across the state line in Illinois, it'll cost you a whopping $780 a night.

The following week, that same room is listed for $68.

Becky Straley, with the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the rise in room rates isn't surprising.

There are camping sites listed for $1000 a night... and Air B-N-B still has a few options available.