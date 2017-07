Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is continuing his campaign against both the Affordable Care Act and the pending Senate Health Care Bill.

Paul is not only fighting this crusade against democrats but also Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He believes the bill that McConnell is trying to push before the August recess, does not eliminate government spending.

Paul met with community leaders in Shelbyville to hear their stories concerning health care and to gain more supporters behind his campaign.