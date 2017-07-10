Removal of Lock Causing Issues for Edmonson County Water District

Edmonson County's water district is experiencing flow issues following the removal of lock and dam six at Mammoth Cave earlier this year.

Sediment built up behind the 100-year-old dam causing it to now migrate heavily downstream and clog the intake screens--something the manager of the district says could potentially stop their water intake all together.

They planned to raise the intake screens by two feet this week, costing nearly $16,000.

That is, until the Nature Conservancy proposed to run tests on the area, fill the scour hole in completely, and perform an analysis on lock and dam five which could also affect the district's water intake in the future if it falls or is removed.

Manager Tony Sanders says they're waiting on results now but will have to make a decision soon to ensure the intake stays functioning,

"I just spoke with our treatment plant supervisor and right now we're doing alright still so, we do have a rise in the river at this time and we're getting by fine right now, but who knows...we can't see the bottom of the river."