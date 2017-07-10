KY Attorney General Involved in Open Records Request Battle

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has gotten involved in an open records request battle with the Bowling Green Police Department.

According to documents obtained by WNKY News, Earl Henderson, operator of “Bowling Green True Crime” on Facebook, made 5 open records requests to the BGPD.

Those documents report that the Administrative Service Supervisor of BGPD’s Records Division, Henderson’s request would potentially take a year to process.

Harmon appealed and the Kentucky Attorney General Office says that a year is not an intention to subvert the open records act, but is far too long and must be completed as soon as possible.

WNKY news has reached out to Mr. Henderson and the Bowling Green City Attorney, Gene Harmon for comment. Neither party has officially responded to our requests at this time.