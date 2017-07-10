BG Man Takes Plea Deal in in Stolen Vehicle, Home Fires Case - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

BG Man Takes Plea Deal in in Stolen Vehicle, Home Fires Case

Bowling Green, KY -

The Bowling Green man who stole a vehicle and caused two home fires takes a plea deal.

23-year-old Connor Dwyer plead guilty Thursday to 4 counts of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and on a suspended license, resulting in 5 years’ probation.

On February 12th, Dwyer entered a home on Bill Dedmon Road, took off his clothes and put them in the oven causing a house fire. The home owner caught Dwyer, who then fled in the homeowner’s car. He crashed the vehicle into a home down the street, causing another fire.

Dwyer was originally charged with burglary, arson and theft which, if convicted, would have resulted in jail time.

