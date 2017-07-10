Barren County Sheriff's Department on Hunt for Accused Stabber

Authorities in Barren County are searching for a woman accused of stabbing her sister and a man last Thursday.

Barren County Sheriff's Deputies have an assault warrant out for the arrest of 47-year-old Loretta Walden of Glasgow.

Walden allegedly got into a fight on North Needmore Acres Road with her sister, 37-year-old Barbara Stilts and 44-year-old Charles Vibbert, where she pulled out an edged weapon and attacked the two.

Stilts and Vibbert showed up to a neighbor’s home covered in blood. Both were treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on Walden’s whereabouts, contact the Barren County Sheriff's Department.