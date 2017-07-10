South Central Kentucky Legend Honored for a Good Cause

On Saturday afternoon, the Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club paid homage to one of Bowling Green's most renowned residents.

Hundreds of South Central Kentuckians visited Chaney's Dairy Barn to check out the Twenty First Annual Duncan Hines Festival. Attendees enjoyed many events including Uncle Duncan's Duck Derby, brownie eating contests, a silent auction, and activities for kids. Junior Woman's Club organizer Amanda Golden believes the group's mission is honor the man who has supported the community and give back to non-profits that bring much needed programs.

"Duncan Hines is from the Bowling Green, so we love to just every year do this festival to support him and his family, and everything that he's done for our community. This year the beneficiary was Junior Achievement and we were super excited to have them out here. They've done a great job," said Golden.

The beneficiary of this year's festival is Junior Achievement. President Drew Martin thanked the community for its support and what the funds raised from the event mean to J A's mission.

"We'll be able to impact four hundred additional students here in South Central Kentucky. Teaching the importance of financial literacy, career and workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship," said Martin.

To learn about the Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club, visit their official website www.bgjwc.com.

To learn more about Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, visit their official website www.jaforkids.com.

WNKY 40 is a proud media partner of the Duncan Hines Festival.