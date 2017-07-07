Best Practices to Protect Your AC This Summer

When the temperatures rise, your air conditioning may seem to falter. We’ve got some tips to keep that from happening.

Danny Perdue, an employee of Brock McVey Co. and forty-year veteran in the heating and cooling business, tells us that keeping up your at-home maintenance throughout the year is key to having a long-lasting, quality unit.

Some general rules are making sure all shrubbery is trimmed away from the air conditioner coils outside, keep all the vents in your house open, and leave your AC on 72 degrees and above always, or you could cause the coils to freeze and quit working.

He says the most important thing though is changing your air filters often—if you hold it up and can’t see light through it, it’s time to change it.

They can cost between $2 to $10 and save you hundreds or even thousands in company service fees in the future.

“By the time they charge you for the trip and any materials they use, it can cost you, you know, one-hundred or two-hundred dollars depending on what they do and it can even cost into the thousands of dollars depending on what the problems are with your unit. Just a simple filter change is not that expensive, but it can lead to other failures in your equipment.”

Perdue says if it’s already too late and you notice problems with your unit, call a qualified service company to do any technical work.