School Supply Drive Tour Continues in Scottsville

The Stuff The Bus crew was in Scottsville earlier today.



Bluegrass Cellular hosted our Stuff the Bus crew as they took donations of school supplies, backpacks, and even cash donations from Allen County residents.



This was the 3rd stop on the summer tour, with more stops next week, including a stop in Leitchfield on Wednesday and Glasgow next Friday.



Bowling Green will host the following week at multiple locations. WNKY is a proud media partner with Stuff the Bus, so stay tuned to keep up-to-date on upcoming tour information.