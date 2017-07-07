Back Pain? Your Solution Could Be Yoga

Millions of Americans suffer with chronic lower back pain. Now new research finds yoga can be the best prescription for some patients.

Judith Zaborowski is taking a class at Samamkaya yoga in New York City. The 74-year-old says the practice helps ease her back pain.

Now a new study from Boston Medical Center backs that up. Researchers looked at more than 300 low-income patients with chronic lower back pain. Some took yoga classes designed for back pain once a week; others did physical therapy.

According to Dr. Rob Saper, “We found the yoga was as effective as physical therapy for reducing pain intensity, improving people's physical function, and perhaps most importantly, reducing pain medication use.”

Instructor Debby Green says yoga cultivates balance in the body, which can relieve back pain.

Carol Shapiro has scoliosis and has suffered with back pain for much of her life. She says yoga has allowed her to be much more mobile.

