Paul, McConnell Disagree on Health Care Bill

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul underscored his opposition to the health care reform bill being pushed by Kentucky's other U.S. senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



Senator Paul met with executives and employees at the Siemens Rail Automation Plant. The senator discussed using health associations to negotiate low group rates, then offer those plans to individuals.



He is in firm opposition to the current bill, saying it doesn't do enough to fully repeal the A.C.A.



There are currently enough Senate Republicans who oppose the bill to prevent passing, since all Democrats are united against it. Public opinion is firmly against the bill, with most 'No' votes polling at around 65-70%.