Paul, McConnell Disagree on Health Care Bill - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Paul, McConnell Disagree on Health Care Bill

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul underscored his opposition to the health care reform bill being pushed by Kentucky's other U.S. senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
 
Senator Paul met with executives and employees at the Siemens Rail Automation Plant. The senator discussed using health associations to negotiate low group rates, then offer those plans to individuals.
 
He is in firm opposition to the current bill, saying it doesn't do enough to fully repeal the A.C.A.
 
There are currently enough Senate Republicans who oppose the bill to prevent passing, since all Democrats are united against it. Public opinion is firmly against the bill, with most 'No' votes polling at around 65-70%.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.